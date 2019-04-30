WATCH: Clever Dog Retrieve Ball From Pool Without Getting Completely Wet

With summer pool season almost here, if you have kids and pets, be extra careful to help them avoid getting hurt or worse.

Rosie... wants her ball... and I mean r-e-a-l-l-y wants her ball. Now, what is she willing to do... without getting completely wet... to get it?

Video of Amazing intelligent dog trick! Watch to the end! Our rosie is a star :)

Wonder if Rosie will get her own TV show? Think I'd rather watch that versus Reality TV.

Remember, keep your pets and kids safe during pool season, which I can't wait for! YAY!