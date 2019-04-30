WATCH: Clever Dog Retrieve Ball From Pool Without Getting Completely Wet

April 30, 2019
Blake Powers
Photo: cynoclub/Getty Images

Blake Powers

With summer pool season almost here, if you have kids and pets, be extra careful to help them avoid getting hurt or worse.

Rosie... wants her ball... and I mean r-e-a-l-l-y wants her ball. Now, what is she willing to do... without getting completely wet... to get it?

Wonder if Rosie will get her own TV show? Think I'd rather watch that versus Reality TV.

Remember, keep your pets and kids safe during pool season, which I can't wait for! YAY!

 

 

Clever Dogs
Dog Toys
Swimming Dogs
Smart Dogs

