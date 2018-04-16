See How People Feel About Their Boss

According to SWNS Digital, a significant percentage of people feel they could do their boss's job better than he/she does.

Take a look at these stats!

62% have left jobs on their own due to their boss

40% feel their boss isn't good at their job

33% feel they could do their boss's job, better

10% feel their boss is "arrogant" or "two-faced"

over 1/5th of employess have ZERO respect for their boss

1/5th of employees hate their boss

Interesting figures for upper management to give thought to.