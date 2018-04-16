See How People Feel About Their Boss
April 16, 2018
According to SWNS Digital, a significant percentage of people feel they could do their boss's job better than he/she does.
Take a look at these stats!
- 62% have left jobs on their own due to their boss
- 40% feel their boss isn't good at their job
- 33% feel they could do their boss's job, better
- 10% feel their boss is "arrogant" or "two-faced"
- over 1/5th of employess have ZERO respect for their boss
- 1/5th of employees hate their boss
Interesting figures for upper management to give thought to.