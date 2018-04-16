Bad Boss

See How People Feel About Their Boss

April 16, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers

According to SWNS Digital, a significant percentage of people feel they could do their boss's job better than he/she does.

Take a look at these stats!

  • 62% have left jobs on their own due to their boss
  • 40% feel their boss isn't good at their job
  • 33% feel they could do their boss's job, better
  • 10% feel their boss is "arrogant" or "two-faced"
  • over 1/5th of employess have ZERO respect for their boss
  • 1/5th of employees hate their boss

Interesting figures for upper management to give thought to.

 

 

Tags: 
SWNS Digital
Bad Bosses
Poor Management
Horrible Bosses
READ MORE READ LESS