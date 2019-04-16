SEE How Dallas Ranks Nationally For Easter

With approximately 70% Americans expected to observe Easter in some way, WalletHub compared America's 100 largest cities across 12 key metrics including Easter egg-hunt events per capita to the Easter weather forecast and determined 2019's Best Places to Celebrate Easter.

Here's how Dallas ranks!

Dallas is ranked the 20th Best Place to Celebrate Easter

38th – % of Christian Population

30th – Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita

19th – Easter Egg-Hunt Events per Capita

18th – Flower & Gift Shops per Capita

18th – Churches per Capita

15th – Brunch Restaurants per Capita

11th – Share of Children Aged 9 & Younger

See how the other 99 cities rank when you click HERE.

