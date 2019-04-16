SEE How Dallas Ranks Nationally For Easter

April 16, 2019
Blake Powers
Photo: Anna Usova/Getty Images

Blake Powers

With approximately 70% Americans expected to observe Easter in some way, WalletHub compared America's 100 largest cities across 12 key metrics including Easter egg-hunt events per capita to the Easter weather forecast and determined 2019's Best Places to Celebrate Easter.

Here's how Dallas ranks! 

  • Dallas is ranked the 20th Best Place to Celebrate Easter
  • 38th – % of Christian Population
  • 30th – Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita
  • 19th – Easter Egg-Hunt Events per Capita
  • 18th – Flower & Gift Shops per Capita
  • 18th – Churches per Capita
  • 15th – Brunch Restaurants per Capita
  • 11th – Share of Children Aged 9 & Younger

See how the other 99 cities rank when you click HERE.

Speaking of Easter fun, learn about Easter egg-hunts happening around DFW this weekend on Friday when you read 98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW at KLUV.com/Blake

 

 

Wallethub
WalletHub's 2019's Best Places to Celebrate Easter
2019's Best Places to Celebrate Easter

