SEE How Dallas Ranks Nationally For Easter
April 16, 2019
With approximately 70% Americans expected to observe Easter in some way, WalletHub compared America's 100 largest cities across 12 key metrics including Easter egg-hunt events per capita to the Easter weather forecast and determined 2019's Best Places to Celebrate Easter.
Here's how Dallas ranks!
- Dallas is ranked the 20th Best Place to Celebrate Easter
- 38th – % of Christian Population
- 30th – Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita
- 19th – Easter Egg-Hunt Events per Capita
- 18th – Flower & Gift Shops per Capita
- 18th – Churches per Capita
- 15th – Brunch Restaurants per Capita
- 11th – Share of Children Aged 9 & Younger
