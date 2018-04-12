May 01, 2017 - Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra Lee-Furness at Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala

See Hugh Jackman's Wedding Anniversary Tribute To His Wife

April 12, 2018
Yesterday, 49-year-old Hugh Jackman and 62-year-old Deborra-Lee Furness celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, and Hugh paid tribute to her on Instagram.

I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world.

Hugh and Deborra are parents to 12-year-old Ava, 17 year-old Oscar, and have totally blocked the Hollywood divorce/broken-home stereotype. 

Here's to many more years of happiness for Hugh and Deborra. Cheers!

