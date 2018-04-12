See Hugh Jackman's Wedding Anniversary Tribute To His Wife

Yesterday, 49-year-old Hugh Jackman and 62-year-old Deborra-Lee Furness celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, and Hugh paid tribute to her on Instagram.

Hugh and Deborra are parents to 12-year-old Ava, 17 year-old Oscar, and have totally blocked the Hollywood divorce/broken-home stereotype.

Here's to many more years of happiness for Hugh and Deborra. Cheers!