World-record Hot Dog eat champ Joey Chestnut told TMZ how he prepares for competition...

Yesterday, Joey broke his own record at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island!

Video of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2018

Joey's previous record was 72, and now his new record is 74!

This is Chestnut's 3rd straight win and 11th overall in the past 12 years.

Wonder why Pepto Bismol isn't a sponsor?