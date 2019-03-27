WATCH Keanu Reeves Proves He Is A Regular Guy Due To Diverted Commercial Flight

Recently, Keanu Reeves was on a commercial flight from San Francisco to Southern California, which had to make an emergency stop in Bakersfield CA.

In addition, freelance cartoonist Brian Rea was there, and shared the story.

That's what I call being a "regular guy"... Keanu... making the best of the situation... trying to be helpful... and helping create an interesting and fun memory those near him, will never forget!

Video of Excellent! - Bill and Ted

