WATCH Keanu Reeves Proves He Is A Regular Guy Due To Diverted Commercial Flight

March 27, 2019
Blake Powers
Keanu Reeves

Photo: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Recently, Keanu Reeves was on a commercial flight from San Francisco to Southern California, which had to make an emergency stop in Bakersfield CA.

In addition, freelance cartoonist Brian Rea was there, and shared the story.

That's what I call being a "regular guy"... Keanu... making the best of the situation... trying to be helpful... and helping create an interesting and fun memory those near him, will never forget!

Speaking of Keanu, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum opens in theaters Fri. May 17. See the new trailer, HERE.

Tags: 
Keanu Reeves

Recent Podcast Audio
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes