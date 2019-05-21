WATCH Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus in "Old Town Road" and See How Lil Nas X Thanked Billy
May 21, 2019
On Friday, the video to Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus on "Old Town Road" was released and it's blown-up big time on YouTube with over 46,000,000 views!
Special guests include Chris Rock, Haha Davis, Rico Nasty, Diplo, Jozzy, Young Kio and Vince Staples.
Lil Nas X wanted to thank Billy Ray for helping make the song a #1 hit on Billboard, that he did so, "Old Town Road" style!
Click HERE and see on TMZ!