WATCH Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus in "Old Town Road" and See How Lil Nas X Thanked Billy

May 21, 2019
Blake Powers
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Billy Ray Cyrus (L) and Lil Nas X pose backstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 28, 2019 in Indio, California.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Blake Powers

On Friday, the video to Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus on "Old Town Road" was released and it's blown-up big time on YouTube with over 46,000,000 views!

Special guests include Chris Rock, Haha Davis, Rico Nasty, Diplo, Jozzy, Young Kio and Vince Staples.

Lil Nas X wanted to thank Billy Ray for helping make the song a #1 hit on Billboard, that he did so, "Old Town Road" style!

Click HERE and see on TMZ!

 

 

