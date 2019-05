Photo: courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Watch Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton return 28-years-later as "Sarah Conner" in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by James Cameron, who directed the first two Terminator films.

Video of Terminator: Dark Fate - Official Teaser Trailer (2019) - Paramount Pictures

Watch the Terminator: Dark Fate featurette, with director James Cameron.

Video of Terminator: Dark Fate - James Cameron Featurette (2019) - Paramount Pictures

Terminator: Dark Fate, in theaters Nov. 1