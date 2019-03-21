WATCH: The NEW Official "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" (2019 Movie) Trailer

March 21, 2019
Blake Powers
"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"

Photo: courtesy of Lionsgate

Lionsgate Movies has released the NEW trailer for Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry, in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

According to Lionsgate Movies, "In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, in theaters May 17!

