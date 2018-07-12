SEE Photos of Chip & Joanna Gaines' New Son 'Crew'

July 12, 2018
Baby boy posing
Blake Powers

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines has been posting photos of her new son 'Crew' on Instagram!

Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on. #5

Welcome to the world, Crew!

It's been a little over a week and he's settling in just fine --

Crew resting sweetly...

Stargazing ✨

Crew with his sisters...

Cuddle bug --

Crew & Mommy time... :)

Best wishes to Chip, Joanna, Crew and their family!

