SEE Photos of Chip & Joanna Gaines' New Son 'Crew'
July 12, 2018
Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines has been posting photos of her new son 'Crew' on Instagram!
Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on. #5
A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on
Welcome to the world, Crew!
It's been a little over a week and he's settling in just fine --
A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on
Crew resting sweetly...
A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on
Crew with his sisters...
A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on
Crew & Mommy time... :)
Best wishes to Chip, Joanna, Crew and their family!