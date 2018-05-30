See Texas' Most Spell Checked Word On Google

May 30, 2018
Admit it, we've all done it at one point or another.  There's always one or two words you're never sure how to spell, so what do you do?  

Google it.  

Well, we found a list of the most spell checked words on google by each state including Texas.

  • Alabama: Cousin
  • Alaska: Veteran
  • Arizona: Beautiful
  • Arkansas: Beautiful
  • California: Beautiful
  • Colorado: Resume
  • Connecticut: Sincerely
  • Delaware: Decision
  • Washington, D.C.: Permanent
  • Florida: Hors d’oeuvre
  • Georgia: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • Hawaii: Grateful
  • Idaho: Businesses
  • Illinois: Beautiful
  • Indiana: Beautiful
  • Iowa: Vacuum
  • Kansas: Consequences
  • Kentucky: Definitely
  • Louisiana: Favorite
  • Maine: Connecticut
  • Maryland: Canceled
  • Massachusetts: Beautiful
  • Michigan: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • Minnesota: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • Mississippi: Gray
  • Missouri: Sincerely
  • Montana: Tomorrow
  • Nebraska: Nocturnal
  • Nevada: Probably
  • New Hampshire: Subtle
  • New Jersey: Resume
  • New Mexico: Permanently
  • New York: Resume
  • North Carolina: Beautiful
  • North Dakota: Yacht
  • Ohio: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • Oklahoma: Canceled
  • Oregon: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • Pennsylvania: Schedule
  • Rhode Island: Dying
  • South Carolina: Beginning
  • South Dakota: Chaos
  • Tennessee: Schedule

Texas: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

  • Utah: Beautiful
  • Vermont: Solution
  • Virginia: Beautiful
  • Washington: Beautiful
  • West Virginia: Apparel
  • Wisconsin: Beautiful
  • Wyoming: Fiancé

-source via people.com

