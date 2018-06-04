SEE: The Top 10 Songs To Give Birth To!

SWNS Digital reports a new U.K. survey reveals these to be the Top 10 Songs To Give Birth To!

10. Stevie Wonder - "You Are the Sunshine of My Life"

9. 2Unlimited - "Get Ready For This"

8. David Bowie & Queen - "Under Pressure"

7. Guns n Roses - "Sweet Child Of Mine"

6. Pharrell Williams - "Happy"

5. Diana Ross - "I'm Coming Out"

4. Salt n Pepa - "Push It"

3. Katy Perry - "Roar"

2. Queen - "I Want To Break Free"

#1. Elton John - "The Circle Of Life"

In the survey, 40% of moms played music in their delivery room and 84% said it was a welcomed distraction.

Really? Some of these seem to add more screaming than should be necessary. Lol!

