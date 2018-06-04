SEE: The Top 10 Songs To Give Birth To!
June 4, 2018
SWNS Digital reports a new U.K. survey reveals these to be the Top 10 Songs To Give Birth To!
10. Stevie Wonder - "You Are the Sunshine of My Life"
9. 2Unlimited - "Get Ready For This"
8. David Bowie & Queen - "Under Pressure"
7. Guns n Roses - "Sweet Child Of Mine"
6. Pharrell Williams - "Happy"
5. Diana Ross - "I'm Coming Out"
4. Salt n Pepa - "Push It"
3. Katy Perry - "Roar"
2. Queen - "I Want To Break Free"
#1. Elton John - "The Circle Of Life"
In the survey, 40% of moms played music in their delivery room and 84% said it was a welcomed distraction.
Really? Some of these seem to add more screaming than should be necessary. Lol!
