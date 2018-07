What turns you on about someone?

According to voters at Ranker.com, these are the Top 10 Turn-Ons!

10. Thoughtfulness

9. Respectfulness

8. Pleasant voice

7. Loving nature

6. Scent

5. Kind heartedness

4. Physical attractiveness

3. Intelligence

2, Smile

#1. Eyes

See Ranker.com's Top 100 Turn-Ons HERE and learn if your turn-on made their list!