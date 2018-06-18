SEE The Top Skills Modern Dads Must Master
SWNS Digital reports Braun surveyed 1,200 fathers and the results reveal 80% agreed today's necessary fatherhood skillset is far greater than that of their fathers. Of those surveyed, 57% agreed they spend more time with their kids than their dads spent with them during their childhood.
According to the survey, these are the Top 5 Skills Modern Dads Must Master:
5. Assembling furniture from a box
4. Setting up the home WiFi and a Netflix account
3. Guiding kids through college
2. Providing the best environment for a good education
#1. Cooking a meal
In addition, these skills were listed as necessary:
- knowing how to braid hair
- teaching a son to shave
- knowing words to pop songs
