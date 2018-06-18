SEE The Top Skills Modern Dads Must Master

SWNS Digital reports Braun surveyed 1,200 fathers and the results reveal 80% agreed today's necessary fatherhood skillset is far greater than that of their fathers. Of those surveyed, 57% agreed they spend more time with their kids than their dads spent with them during their childhood.

According to the survey, these are the Top 5 Skills Modern Dads Must Master:

5. Assembling furniture from a box

4. Setting up the home WiFi and a Netflix account

3. Guiding kids through college

2. Providing the best environment for a good education

#1. Cooking a meal

In addition, these skills were listed as necessary:

knowing how to braid hair

teaching a son to shave

knowing words to pop songs

