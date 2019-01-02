See What "The Random New Year's Resolution Generator" Says You Should Do This Year!

January 2, 2019
Tired of making New Year's Resolutions and want someone or something to do one for you?

With Zimbio's "The Random New Year's Resolution Generator", you can get free New Year's resolutions for the following:

  • My Health/Body
  • My Career/Money
  • My Hobbies
  • My Relationships
  • My Attitude
  • My Karma
  • My Bad Habits
  • Random

Hey, I tried it, and some of the resolutions for me, are actually good!

Go to Zimbio's "The Random New Year's Resolution Generator" and try for yourself!

Click, HERE!

 

 

