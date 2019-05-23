Texas Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday is Saturday - Monday

May 23, 2019
Blake Powers
Energy Star appliance

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Blake Powers

In addition to Memorial Day Weekend being for remembering those who have fallen in the line of duty while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, it is also... a Tax Free Weekend for many timely items.

Texas' annual Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. this Saturday.

Here are the qualifying items:

  • Air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Ceiling fans
  • Refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less
  • Clothes washers
  • Dishwashers
  • Toilets
  • Showerheads
  • Bathroom faucets
  • Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
  • Programmable Thermostats*
  • certain water efficient landscape plants (identified by the EPA WaterSense tag)
  • Mulch
  • Timers
  • Soaker-hoses

Remember that transportation, shipping, handling and delivery charges by a seller are part of an item's sales price. If total price exceeds the state's cap, you are required to pay tax on the entire purchase. 

Texas' annual Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday ends at 11:59 p.m. Memorial Day Monday.

 

