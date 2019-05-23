Texas Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday is Saturday - Monday

In addition to Memorial Day Weekend being for remembering those who have fallen in the line of duty while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, it is also... a Tax Free Weekend for many timely items.

Texas' annual Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. this Saturday.

Here are the qualifying items:

Air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less

Dehumidifiers

Ceiling fans

Refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less

Clothes washers

Dishwashers

Toilets

Showerheads

Bathroom faucets

Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs

Programmable Thermostats*

certain water efficient landscape plants (identified by the EPA WaterSense tag)

Mulch

Timers

Soaker-hoses

Remember that transportation, shipping, handling and delivery charges by a seller are part of an item's sales price. If total price exceeds the state's cap, you are required to pay tax on the entire purchase.

Texas' annual Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday ends at 11:59 p.m. Memorial Day Monday.