See What's More Important Than Talking To Cell Users

According to SurveyMonkey, which claims to be "the world's leading survey software", people are using their phones less for talking and more for other functions.

What do people actually use their phones for every day?



-- Text messaging (87%)

✉️ Emails (76%)

⏰ Alarm clock (76%)

-- Social media (64%)

-- Reading blogs and the news (60%)

--️ Shopping (57%)

-- Listening to music (56%)

https://t.co/pNy45RdPan — SurveyMonkey (@SurveyMonkey) February 4, 2019

Sad to see texting (far less personal and more time consuming to convey emotion) is more important than speaking to someone.