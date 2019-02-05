See What's More Important Than Talking To Cell Users

February 5, 2019
Blake Powers
3D cartoon cell phone with arm raised

Photo: Tranz2d/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

According to SurveyMonkey, which claims to be "the world's leading survey software", people are using their phones less for talking and more for other functions.

Sad to see texting (far less personal and more time consuming to convey emotion) is more important than speaking to someone. 

 

Tags: 
SurveyMonkey
Most Popular Cell Phone Usages
Most Popular Cell Phone Functions
Texting
Emails
Shopping
Listening To Music
Social Media
alarm clock

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes