See Who The 2018 Top Paid Actresses Are!

According to Forbes, here are the 2018 Top 10 Paid Actresses (June 1, 2017 - June 1, 2018).

10. Gal Gadot - $10 million

9. Melissa McCarthy - $12 million

8. Cate Blanchett - $12.5 million

7. Julia Roberts - $13 million

6. Mila Kunis - $16 million

5. Reese Witherspoon - $16.5 million

4. Jennifer Lawrence - $18 million

3. Jennifer Anniston - $19.5 million

2. Angelina Jolie - $28 million

#1. Scarlett Johansson - $40.5 million

Yes, these earnings are often significantly lower than male actors of the same caliber.

Imagine how Gal Gadot's earnings are going to increase in the next few years with the Wonder Woman franchise. WOW!

A very comfortable living for all and best wishes towards their future successes.