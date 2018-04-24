See Who Attended The "Avengers: Infinity War" Premiere Last Night

If you're as stoked to see Avengers: Infinity War as I am, last night's Hollywood premiere had it's stars in full PR mode!

TMZ reports Stan Lee made a special cameo appearance despite health and legal issues. Get well, Stan!

Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Other celebs on hand included Josh Brolin ("Thanos")

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Robert Downey Jr.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Chadwick Boseman.

Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Scarlett Johansson.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Chris Hemsworth.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Tom Hiddleston.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Mark Ruffalo

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Chris Pratt.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Zoe Saldana.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Dave Bautista.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Bradley Cooper.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Pom Klementieff ("Mantis").

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Vin Diesel.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/'Spiderman")

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Paul Rudd.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Benedict Cumberbatch.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Karen Gillan ("Nebula")

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/"White Wolf")

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Elizabeth Olson (Wanda Maximoff/"Scarlet Witch").

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Those are just a few at the event. Unfortunately, Chris Evans wasn't there, and llikely due to currently starring on Broadway.

Early word is Avengers: Infinity War is quite a thrill, a lot to absorb in one viewing, and opens Friday!