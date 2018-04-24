Monday April 22, 2018 - Hollywood premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War"

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

See Who Attended The "Avengers: Infinity War" Premiere Last Night

April 24, 2018
If you're as stoked to see Avengers: Infinity War as I am, last night's Hollywood premiere had it's stars in full PR mode!

TMZ reports Stan Lee made a special cameo appearance despite health and legal issues. Get well, Stan!

23 April 2018 - Hollywood, California - Stan Lee. Disney and Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" Los Angeles Premiere held at Dolby Theater
Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Other celebs on hand included Josh Brolin ("Thanos")

Josh Brolin arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Chadwick Boseman.

23 April 2018 - Hollywood, California - Chadwick Boseman . Disney and Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" Los Angeles Premiere held at Dolby Theater
Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Scarlett Johansson.

 

Scarlett Johansson arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Chris Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Tom Hiddleston.

Tom Hiddleston arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Zoe Saldana.

Zoe Saldana arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Dave Bautista.

Dave Bautista arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Bradley Cooper.

Bradley Cooper arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Pom Klementieff ("Mantis").

Pom Klementieff arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Vin Diesel.

Vin Diesel arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/'Spiderman")

Tom Holland arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Paul Rudd.

Paul Rudd arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Benedict Cumberbatch.

Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Karen Gillan ("Nebula")

Karen Gillan arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/"White Wolf")

Sebastian Stan arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Elizabeth Olson (Wanda Maximoff/"Scarlet Witch").

Elizabeth Olsen arrives at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA on Monday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Those are just a few at the event. Unfortunately, Chris Evans wasn't there, and llikely due to currently starring on Broadway.

Early word is Avengers: Infinity War is quite a thrill, a lot to absorb in one viewing, and opens Friday!

