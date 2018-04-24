See Who Attended The "Avengers: Infinity War" Premiere Last Night
If you're as stoked to see Avengers: Infinity War as I am, last night's Hollywood premiere had it's stars in full PR mode!
TMZ reports Stan Lee made a special cameo appearance despite health and legal issues. Get well, Stan!
Other celebs on hand included Josh Brolin ("Thanos")
Robert Downey Jr.
Chadwick Boseman.
Scarlett Johansson.
Chris Hemsworth.
Tom Hiddleston.
Mark Ruffalo
Chris Pratt.
Zoe Saldana.
Dave Bautista.
Bradley Cooper.
Pom Klementieff ("Mantis").
Vin Diesel.
Tom Holland (Peter Parker/'Spiderman")
Paul Rudd.
Benedict Cumberbatch.
Karen Gillan ("Nebula")
Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/"White Wolf")
Elizabeth Olson (Wanda Maximoff/"Scarlet Witch").
Those are just a few at the event. Unfortunately, Chris Evans wasn't there, and llikely due to currently starring on Broadway.
Early word is Avengers: Infinity War is quite a thrill, a lot to absorb in one viewing, and opens Friday!