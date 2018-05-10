Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are OVER!

After Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's March relationship issues, an inside source to E! News reports "She respects him as a person but has decided she is much happier doing her own thing. Selena rarely even talks about Justin anymore, and is fully open to dating." Gomez has "completely moved on" from Justin Bieber and is "not interested in getting back together with him anytime soon."

Selena's overall health and career currently have her busy and she is working on her 3rd studio album, which she wants to finish this year.

In addition, E! News reports Selena and her mother Mandy Teefy have "mended" their relationship since her departure from Bieber. The source says, "Overall, everything seems to be on a high for right now,"

Musically, here's her new song "Back To You" from the 13 Reasons Why S2 soundtrack.

Video of Selena Gomez - Back To You (Official Video) ft. Justin Bieber

Best wishes to Selena on her personal and professional future.

