Selena Gomez Out Of Mental Health Facility

Sources to TMZ say a few months ago, Grand Prairie's own Selena Gomez was hospitalized... twice... when she became despondent and emotional after her kidney transplant. Those sources say Selena "freaked out" and had "a melt down."

Now, after her stay at a NYC mental health facility, Selena is out, and enjoying life.

my snow -- ‘s ✨✨❤️❤️ A post shared by Bailee Madison (@baileemadison) on Dec 18, 2018 at 4:19pm PST

Gomez was recently tagged in pictures with friends, including actress Bailee Madison, posing for pics and having fun tubing on the chilly slopes of Big Bear, CA.

According to E! News, an insider says, "She feels refreshed and is in a better head space."

