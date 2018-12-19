Selena Gomez Out Of Mental Health Facility

December 19, 2018
Blake Powers
Selena Gomez

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Sources to TMZ say a few months ago, Grand Prairie's own Selena Gomez was hospitalized... twice... when she became despondent and emotional after her kidney transplant. Those sources say Selena "freaked out" and had "a melt down."

Now, after her stay at a NYC mental health facility, Selena is out, and enjoying life.

my snow -- ‘s ✨✨❤️❤️

A post shared by Bailee Madison (@baileemadison) on

Gomez was recently tagged in pictures with friends, including actress Bailee Madison, posing for pics and having fun tubing on the chilly slopes of Big Bear, CA.

According to E! News, an insider says, "She feels refreshed and is in a better head space."

Click HERE to see the photos and best wishes to Selena!

Tags: 
Selena Gomez
Big Bear CA
mental health
Mental Healthcare
Mental Health Treatment Facilities
Skiing

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes