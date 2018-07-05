Garland Senior Citizens Get Second Chance To Go To Prom

Lloyd Whalen never went to his senior prom in high school. He couldn't.

He was drafted at 18 into the Navy in 1943, served three years, and even earned a Purple Heart after his ship sank. These days, he lives at Silver Creek Assisted Living in Garland, and he's not the only resident to have happened to miss their Senior Prom.

Rhonda Jo Hudgins graduated from High School in 1973, but on the night of her Senior Prom, her date stood her up. She recalled, "I cried all night. I prayed to God, please let me have someone that will love me for me." She eventually found the love of her life, married, and had two children, but Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of her possessions.

When the staffers at Silver Creek found out that some of their residents never got to go to prom, they arranged a second chance dance. There was food, a Prom King and Queen, and plenty of dancing, even for Lloyd who claims to never dance.

Hudgins said, "Forty-five years I've been waiting to be in the prom. “Don’t give up. Never give up. Good things will come your way."

