Daylight Saving Time Begins SUNDAY: Here's How To Mentally/Physically Prepare

It's that time ... again! Time to "Spring Foward"!

Daylight Saving Time (first proposed in 1895 by by British-born New Zealand entomologist and astronomer, George Hudson) returns this Sunday at 2:00 a.m., giving you 1 more hour of late afternoon/early evening sunlight.

USA Today reports not all areas of America adhere to it, including Arizona, Hawaii, plus the Navajo and Hopi Reservations. Over 70 countries observe Daylight Saving Time. China has (5) time zones, but only recognizes one (Beijing time), which causes it's western area to have summer sunshine as late as midnight.

NBC News reports Vanderbilt University Medical Center professor of neurology and pediatrics and director of the Sleep Disorders Division Beth Malow M.D. M.S. says a good way to physically and mentally prepare for the time change is to “Try to reset your clock by going to bed and waking up 15-20 minutes earlier starting a few days before the time change, then an additional 15-20 minutes earlier (total of 30-40 minutes earlier from when you usually go to bed/wake up) the day before the time change,” says Malow. “This will help your body transition more smoothly rather than abruptly.”

Starting preparing our mind and body now, and enjoy the longer days.