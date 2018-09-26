Sex Robot Brothel To Open In Houston

A new sort of sexually oriented business is about to open in Houston. It's called Kinky S Dolls. The dolls are lifelike and robotic.

Dolls would be available for rent and sale, and this would be the first such business in the nation.

Many may take issue, but Houston attorney Steve Shellist says this business is not against the law.

The state of Texas' obscenity statute was struck down by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2008. The old law made the sale of certain items and videos illegal and was challenged by a sex boutique in Austin.

Shellist says if someone wanted to they could try to modify the old statute "and try to shrink it down, kind of like a lighter version so it's not as restrictive." He says "they could tailor it and make it a little more narrow. I could see that happening, especially with dolls that are made to look like children."

According to the company's website, the dolls can be rented from half an hour to two hours. They are designed to appear as adults. They are also for sale with models going for as much as $6,000 Canadian.

And there is opposition. The anti trafficking group Elijah Rising has started a petition on Change.Org to keep the business from opening. The Houston based anti-pornography group Love People Not Pixels says a robot brothel is the literal embodiment of how our society objectifies women.

