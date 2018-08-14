Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Frightens Alleged Burglars Over Home Security Speaker System

Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife, Shaunie O'Neal, recently caught 2 intruders, trespassing on her property, and allegedly trying to break into her L.A. home, as reported by TMZ.

Shaunie's home is well protected by a Ring video surveillance system, and upon noticing the two guys, she activated the 2-way speaker and said to them, "What are you doing?"... "You're on camera. Smile bitch!".... "Yep, see you too. I see you too."

Shaunie's voice rang loud, clear, and cleared them out!

Shaunie posted the video on social media and noted, "Listen did y’all forget @Shaq is partners with @ring and made sure the kids and I had cameras everywhere."

Shaunie included the hashtags "#igotudummy, #smileBitch, #ihateathief and #weonyoass."

It's a Shaq Home Security Attack, sponsored by Ring! Lol!

Click HERE to see the security footage with the surprised trespassers!