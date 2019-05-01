Rick Schroder ("Silver Spoons", "NYPD Blue") Arrested 2nd Time In 30 Days For Domestic Violence

May 1, 2019
Blake Powers
Rick Shroder

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Blake Powers

Remember little Ricky Schroder from NBC's "Silver Spoons" (1982-1987)?

Plus, the grown-up Rick Schroder on NBC's "NYPD Blue" (1998-2001) as "Detective Danny Sorenson)?

 (fast-forward to 1:51)

Now, according to TMZ, Rick Schroder is dealing with grown-up problems, again. 

On April 2nd, Schroder was taken into custody for domestic violence, allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face as she tried to leave thei California home. Shroder and bailed out of jail. 

Today at 12:43 a.m., police received another call concerning an alleged incident at Schroder's California home and now Schroder has again been taken into custody for domestic violence and his bail is set at $50,000.

 

