The Simpsons: 1st Full Service Kwik-E-Mart In The World Opens in Myrtle Beach, SC.

August 20, 2018
Blake Powers
Homer Simpson

Photo: Heather Ainsworth/Fox/PictureGroup/SIPA USA

For decades, The Simpsons has been a house-hold TV title that easily rolls off the lips of most and now one of the show's focal points has become a reality!

The first full-service Kwik-E-Mart, a recreation of the convenience store often shown in The Simpson series, is now located in Myrtle Beach, SC.

 

Yes, you can get a Squishee and choose from multiple flavors, plus heat-lamp hot dogs, Lard Lad donuts, etc.

Of course, plenty of Simpsons merchandise is available. 

Non-coincidentally, a Simpsons themed Aztec Theater is planning to open next door, later this year. 

WFTV has more video details, HERE.

