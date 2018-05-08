Sistine Chapel Adds The Music Of Sting To Accent The Works Of Michelangelo

The Sistine Chapel is one of the world's greatest treasures and houses some of the greatest works of art from one of the world's greatest painters, Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni. The Creation of Adam, anyone? So why not take something that's already amazing, and make it just a little better, by adding the music of Sting!

Universal Judgment: Michelangelo and the Secrets of the Sistine Chapel, is a surround-sound show accompanied by some live performances that highlight Michelangelo's depiction of Genesis and the Last Judgment, and it's all set to an original composition from Sting.

Director Mario Balich sees this as a great opportunity to immerse people into the works of Michelangelo in a fun and exciting way. He said, "We project on the roof, we project on the sides, we project in front, we have actors coming from all over, we have people flying, we try to convey important messages delivered in a very, very understandable way."

Video of Giudizio Universale. Michelangelo and the Secrets of the Sistine Chapel (Show) Trailer Ufficiale HD

Sting remarked he grew up well versed in the "music of the Church" as a child, but still was shocked when his piece was selected for the dramatic ending of the show. He said, "This was an opportunity to reacquaint myself with the sacred music that had such a powerful influence on my life and work as a musician."

Video of Sting: messaggio per Giudizio Universale. Michelangelo and the Secrets of the Sistine Chapel

Michelangelo was commissioned in 1508 to paint the Sistine Chapel's ceiling, despite having no previous experience with fresco painting. In just 500 days, he painted The Creation of Adam, covering over 10,000 square feet.

Michelangelo ,,The Creation Of Adam,, (1508-1512). The Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, Rome, Italy... pic.twitter.com/HyVx7lD9rD — World Heritage (@HeritageWorlds) April 6, 2018

Some 20 years, later, Michelangelo was brought back to paint the Last Judgment above the chapel altar.

Via NPR