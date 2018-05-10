Sleeping Separate May Be Best For Your Relationshp

TODAY reports a National Sleep Foundation survey reveals nearly 25 % of American couples sleep in separate bedrooms or beds due to sleep issues including snoring, different work schedules, etc.

Some celebrities have sleeping issues with their spouse, including Rob Lowe, who's been married to Sheryl Berkoff for 27 years

Some sleep experts recommend couples who have sleep issues to sleep in separate beds or separate rooms for better quality rest and their relationship.

