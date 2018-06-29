Sneaker Store Has Over $3 Million In Shoes and Some Worth Thousands

June 29, 2018
Think you like sneakers?

If you do, and if you're ever in Burbank, California, drop by The Mag Park store.

BroBible reports 'The Magnolia Park' store carries over $3,000,000 in sneakers, some of which worth up to $18,000 per pair!

Yes, THAT many sneakers, and some are hard to find collectibles!

Hmm? This reminds me that I have a couple pairs of never-worn/in-the-box vintage sneakers from the late 80s. Time for me to learn their value and not feel I have to wear parachute pants.

 

 

 

