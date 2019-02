E! News reports while doing stand-up Monday night in New Jersey at the South Orange Performing Arts Center, SNL's Pete Davidson was beginning to set up a joke with the line "My friend died in my apartment", when a heckler yelled, "Mac Miller."

Rapper Mac Miller, former boyfriend to Pete's former fiance' Ariana Grande, died suddenly this past September from an accidental overdose at age 26. Grande's grieving over Miller's death helped split her and Pete.

Davidson immediately stopped his show, and according to TMZ audio.

LANGUAGE WARNING

Video of Pete Davidson Kicks Out Heckler Over Tasteless Mac Miller Death Joke

Good to hear it was handled with humor and the show continued.