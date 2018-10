Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has now expanded his professional career... to include theater!

Snoop's first theatrical production is titled Redemption of a Dogg, co-starring Tamar Braxton, focuses on on his life story, challenges and stardom.

Video of Snoop Dogg in a Play? Redemption of a Dogg Stageplay Commercial | #BroadwayBlack

Watch his TMZ interview concerning Redemption of a Dog.

Video of Snoop Dogg Talks Theater Debut in 'Redemption of a Dogg,' Aiming for Broadway | TMZ

Snoop Dogg in-da-house, just took on a whole new and theatrical meaning.