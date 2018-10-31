Petition Grows To Move Halloween To Last Saturday In October

PEOPLE reports during the summer, the Halloween & Costume Association began a national petition, requesting the White House move Halloween to the last Saturday in October.

The petition claims moving Halloween to the last Saturday of this month, would make it "safer, longer, and stress-free" for parents, kids, and help prevent some of the approx. 3,800 Halloween-related accidents that occur each year.

Other petition claim points include:

82% of parents do not use visibility aids on their costume

70% of parents don't accompany their kids trick-or-treating

65% of parents fail to discuss Halloween safety with their children

63% of child trick-or-treaters do not carry a flashlight

51% of Millennials note Halloween as one of their favorite holidays and it deserves more than just 2 hours.

having Halloween on a Saturday would relieve parents of the concern of their kids having school the next day

As of the time of this blog, over 40,000 have signed the petition, which you can see, HERE.

Thoughts?