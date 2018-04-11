Some North Texas Schools Are Blocking Video Game "Fortnite" From Wi-Fi

The video game 'Fornite' is so popular that some schools have experienced Wi-Fil issues due to so many playing the game on their smart phone or tablet.

NBC 5 reports some North Texas schools are taking steps to eliminate the problem.

Currently, Lewisville ISD and Ft. Worth ISD are blocking Fortnite from school Wi-Fi.

At this time, Dallas ISD claims to not be experiencing this problem and is not blocking the game from Wi-Fi.

