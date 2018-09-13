Henry Cavill Not Out Of The "Superman" Spotlight

TMZ sources say Superman star Henry Cavill is NOT in conflict with the film company concerning playing the character again.

Those sources related that as of this moment, there aren’t any discussions about a new Superman project.

What is true, is Henry feels underpaid for the role. Some feel his performance needs improving.

The TMZ sources say should another Superman role receive the green light, Cavill will be considered, if an agreement can be reached.

Speaking of Superman, whatever happened to the Superman/Clark Kent joint personna? Christopher Reeves made that work so well.