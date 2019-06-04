Southwest Airlines' Summer Fare Sale Is Today - Thursday

Southwest Airlines features tickets on sale twice per year to fill planes during slow travel times, and the time to take advantage of that sale... is now!

Dallas Morning News reports the Southwest Airlines' summer fare sale begins with roundtrip tickets starting at $98 and one-way tickets as low as $49. Ticket prices vary depending on day of travel and include Aug. 20 - Dec. 18. Thanksgiving and Labor Day not included. Travelers can combine (2) one-way tickets (one on Southwest and another with a different airline) for possible greater savings.

Here are some examples of ticket prices departing Dallas-Love Field.

Dallas – Los Angeles, California starting at $99 one-way

Dallas – San Francisco starting at $99 one-way

Dallas – Boston, MA s starting at $119 one-way

Dallas – Seattle, Washington starting at $129 one-way

Dallas – Las Vegas, Nevada starting at $99 one-way

Dallas – New Orleans, Louisiana starting at $59 one-way

Dallas – Havana, Cuba starting at $180 one-way

Click HERE to learn more about the Southwest Airlines Summer Fare Sale, which runs through Thursday 11:59pm.