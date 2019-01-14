Southwest Offering One-Way Flights From $67 Up

January 14, 2019
Blake Powers
Southwest Airlines

Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren for USA TODAY

Blake Powers

Watching your budget after the Holiday Season while needing or wanting to fly?

Southwest Airlines new New Year air-fare sale is offering one-way flights as low as $67, as reported by The Dallas Morning News

Destinations under $100 include:

  • Denver, CO
  • Minneapolis/St. Paul, MINN
  • Kansas City, MO
  • Oklahoma City, OK

In addition, Southwest is offering one-way flights from Dallas-Love Field to Los Angeles, New York and Las Vegas for around $120.

Southwest Airlines ticket sales include 2 free checked bags, plus no charges upon flight changes.

These special Southwest Airline flight prices are non-refundable, must be bought 21 days in advance of travel date, and purchased by Thursday the 24th.

 

