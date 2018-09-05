'Spice Girl' Mel B Must Submit To Random Drug Testing

E! News reports the judge in Spice Girl/America's Got Talent judge Mel B and Stephen Belafonte's custody battle has ordered Mel to have complete random drug testing.

An E! News inside source says, "Today the court ordered that neither party can consume drugs or alcohol at least 8 hours before caring for [their daughter] Madison, and that they must choose a new custody evaluator by Sept. 14 - both sides will submit names and the court will pick which evaluator to go with."..."After the court picks the evaluator then the evaluation will begin."

In addition, the source noted, "The court today did not take custody away from Mel nor did they give Stephen what he wanted. Things could change in terms of custody down the line once the custody evaluation is complete, there has to be a custody evaluation in order for the court to make new custody orders."

The E! News source also revealed that "Melanie is not going to rehab, she is not leaving her children. She was going to go to Europe to try a new kind of therapy but not for rehab – at this point she is not going anywhere."

More on the story, HERE!