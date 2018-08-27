Spice Girls Mel B To Enter Rehab For Alcohol, Sex and PTSD Issues

Spice Girls member Mel B has revealed to The Sun that alcohol, and post-traumatic stress disorder issues, saying "I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life."

Mel continued, “I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on."

She also noted, "Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that"..."I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point. No one knows myself better than I do - but I am dealing with it"... “I have made the decision to go into a proper therapy programme in the next few weeks, but it has to be in the UK because I am very, very British and I know that will work best for me."

Mel says she has been "financially battered" after her separation from American producer Stephen Belafonte and is aiming to improve her health and to take care of her children Phoenix (19), Angel (11) and Madison (6).

Learn more, HERE.