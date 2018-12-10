"Spice Girls" Mel B Severs Hand and Breaks Ribs

December 10, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers

How does THIS happen!?

TMZ reports Spice Girls member Mel B was staying at a London friend's house Saturday night, and when she woke up and decided to go downstairs, she lost her footing and fell. 

Mel B says she "severed' her right hand, broke 2 ribs, and iis dealing with major pain. 

Today, Mel's fellow active Spice Girls visited her in a hospital.

Mel B was scheduled to fly to L.A. yesterday for a court-ordered drug test today. Mel's attorney Taline Boyamian says since her drug testing began, she has had an excellent record of negative tests, which she will soon finish.

The Spice Girls are still scheduled for a U.K. summer tour, which the 4 active members will earn a reported $3mil each for. 

Best wishes to Mel B for a full recovery and to continue her drug-free lifestyle.

