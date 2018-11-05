SPOILER ALERT: Here's What's Ahead For AMC's "The Walking Dead"

November 5, 2018
Blake Powers
Andrew Lincoln arrives at AMC's “The Walking Dead” Season 9 Premiere held at the DGA in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, September 27, 2018

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

The ratings are up, changes are on, and the end of "Rick Grimes" in The Walking Dead, isn't the end you may have thought.

According to Toofab, Andrew Lincoln's ("Rick Grimes") semi-lifeflight from the series, does NOT take him out of The Walking Dead family, the family his character deeply loves.

For now, Lincoln can return to the U.K. to spend more time with his family. The future, holds exciting times, for "Rick Grimes."

Lincoln will continue as Grimes in (3) big-budget made-for-TV AMC movies, each with a 2 month production schedule (versus the normal 9 months per Walkng Dead season), and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the 1st goes into production next year.

In another spoiler alert, TooFab reports last night's episode was the last this season for Lauren Cohan ("Maggie"), who is in talks to continue the character if the filming schedule allows in her new ABC series Whiskey Cavalier, which premieres next year. 

