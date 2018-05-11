Stalker Breaks In and Stays At Music Star Rihanna's Home With Plans For Sex With Her

TMZ reports that on May 4th, 26-year-old Eduardo Leon broke into a Los Angeles home, thinking it belonged to music star Rihanna.

Wednesday, Leon broked into another home, thinking it belonged to Rihanna, and disabled the alarm system. The house does in fact belong to her, and fortunately, she was away.

While in Rihanna's home, Leon unpacked, charged his phone, and made himself comfortable for a full day.

Yesterday, Rihanna's assistant found Eduardo Leon in Rihanna's home, and police were notified. Officers tased and arrested Leon for stalking, residential burglary, and trespassing.

Leon told police... he was there... to have sex with Rihanna... and his plan, was not to use force to achieve his goal. Ugh!

Eduardo Leon is currently being held on $150,000 bail.