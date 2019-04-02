The Frisco Building BOOM Continues In Dallas Cowboys Style

Having visited China four times, I always found it interesting to talk with someone there about housing, where what we call apartments, are often referred to there as houses. The most prominent direction builders go is up, due to the lack of available land. Now, Frisco is heading the same direction, and in a very contemporary manner.

NBC 5 reports the Dallas Cowboys, iconic Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, and real estate developers, have teamed to construct a 17-story, 158 unit, 1-3 bedroom (900-3,600 sq.ft each) apartment complex at The Star in Frisco.

The planned amenities, are very Dallas Cowboy fan friendly.

Membership to Cowboys Club

Membership to Cowboys Fit

Designated Day(s) to watch the Dallas Cowboys practice

Luxury travel options to AT&T Stadium for Dallas Cowboys Games

(4) complimentary VIP tours of The Star and AT&T Stadium per month

Priority placement on the season ticket wait-list

Presale opportunities for third party events at AT&T Stadium and The Star

Access to meeting space at Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters

24-hour concierge

Fully secure and covered parking

Valet parking

Maid services from The Omni Hotel available

Room services from The Omni Hotel available

Dog Park

Dog walking services available

Grocery delivery service available

Now you're asking yourself, "wonder what the rental rates start at?" Answer... a LOT! Try, $2,700 per month! WHEW!

Click HERE to see how it will look and for more details.