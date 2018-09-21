Cinemark West Plano To Debut "Star Wars Secrets of The Empire" - TOMORROW/Saturday

If you or someone you know is a Star Wars fan, this... is a special weekend for you/them... in Plano!

NBC 5 reports beginning tomorrow/Saturday, Cinemark West Plano in conjunction with The Void (a leader in the hyper reality technology) will offer a Texas exclusive, Star Wars Secrets Of The Empire.

Fans of the franchise who are at least 10-years-old and at least 48 inches tall, will have the opportunity to wear a custom VR headset/backpack rig and become a Storm Strooper on a mission! Yes, you'll carry a blaster, plus be part of a interactive 4D story in which your senses will be fully utilized. Tickets are $29.95 each.

According to the Cinemark website promotional description, "A galaxy far, far away needs your help. In teams of four, be transported with family and friends in a brand new hyper-reality experience from Lucasfilm, ILMxLAB and The VOID. Under the orders of the budding rebellion, your team will travel to the molten planet of Mustafar. Your mission is to recover Imperial intelligence vital to the rebellion’s survival. Alongside the pragmatic droid K-2S0, your team must navigate through an enemy facility walking into danger at every turn. Disguised as stormtroopers, grab your blaster, solve puzzles, and fight giant lava monsters in an effort to fulfill your team's orders. Pushing the boundaries of location-based virtual reality, The VOID and ILMxLAB bring the Star Wars universe to life through a multi-sensory, untethered story."

James Meredith - Cinemark Senior VP of Marketing and Communications says, I know our guests are going to love it. This is really the only place, not only here in North Texas but also in the entire state, where you can come and experience premium virtual reality.”

May the Force be with you... :).