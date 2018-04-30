Starbucks to Reduce Limited-Time Drink Options By 30%

Fans of the Unicorn Frappuccino avert your eyes, because this is news you probably don't want to see.

All those fancy drinks Starbucks releases are about to be drastically reduced. The company announced they will be cutting back on these limited-time release specialties about 30%, in order to divert more attention to their core menu. Starbucks want more attention on their cold brews and teas according to chief operating officer Rosalind Brewer. She also confirmed the chain will be working on its expanded food menu, hoping to bring "Mercato" to more markets, with 1,800 new locations by the end if the fiscal year the goal.

Recent limited-time offerings have included the aforementioned Unicorn Frappuccino, as well as the Zombie Frappuccino, Christmas Tree Frappuccino, and the Crystal Ball Frappuccino. Though conventional wisdom states that offering limited-time choices drives business and results in a dramatic spike in sales, Starbucks is set on focusing on different ventures.

Despite the news, Starbucks still has plans to launch a new line of Frappuccinos next week, so we'll all still have a few more chances to post them on Instagram!

