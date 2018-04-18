Steven Spielberg Joins DC Universe To Make "Blackhawk"

CNN reports DC and Warner Bros. have announced Steven Spielberg will work on Blackhawk, a World War II series about the commander of a group of pilots in what is called, the Blackhawk Squadron.

Blackhawk is being developed by Stephen, Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures (all behind Spielberg's current hit movie, Ready Player One).

The screenplay is being done by David Koepp, who has written Spielberg-directed movies, including Jurassic Park.

Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman says, "Can't wait to see what new ground [Spielberg] will break in introducing Blackhawk to movie audiences worldwide."

According to DC and Warner Bros. Spielberg is "hoping" to direct.