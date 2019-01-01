"Stranger Things": Netflix Announces Season 3 Premiere Date
There is 1 particular day this coming summer that Stranger Things fans will gather on by the millions to begin absorbing the overwhelming anticipated Season 3!
Netflix released the following video yesterday, which contains footage of 1985's Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve (the year the new season is set in).
Next, Netflix took to Twitter...
JULY 4 pic.twitter.com/UX9M1L02rd— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 1, 2019
Where will you be watching Season 3 of Strangers Things, Thursday July 4th?