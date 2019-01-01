"Stranger Things": Netflix Announces Season 3 Premiere Date

January 1, 2019
Blake Powers
Jan 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The cast of Stranger Things pose with their awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series for 'Stranger Things' in the photo room at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium

Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

There is 1 particular day this coming summer that Stranger Things fans will gather on by the millions to begin absorbing the overwhelming anticipated Season 3!

Netflix released the following video yesterday, which contains footage of 1985's Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve (the year the new season is set in). 

Next, Netflix took to Twitter... 

Where will you be watching Season 3 of Strangers Things, Thursday July 4th?

Netflix
Stranger Things

