Watch "Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown Rock The Stage With Maroon 5!

September 24, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Sep 17, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Millie Bobby Brown arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater.

Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Categories: 
Blake Powers

E! News reports Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown surprised Maroon 5 fans last night at their Nashville TN concert, when she took the stage to accompany Adam Levine and the group on their hit song, "Girls Like You", by singing the rap portion, originally done by Cardi B.

soooo 2nite was insane!!! i love @maroon5 and my dear friend @adamlevine ------

A post shared by ------------ (@milliebobbybrown) on

Learn more about Millie Bobby Brown's performance last night, HERE!

 

Tags: 
Millie Bobby Brown
Maroon 5
Nashville TN
Bridgestone Arena Nashville
Girls Like You