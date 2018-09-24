Watch "Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown Rock The Stage With Maroon 5!
September 24, 2018
E! News reports Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown surprised Maroon 5 fans last night at their Nashville TN concert, when she took the stage to accompany Adam Levine and the group on their hit song, "Girls Like You", by singing the rap portion, originally done by Cardi B.
soooo 2nite was insane!!! i love @maroon5 and my dear friend @adamlevine ------
