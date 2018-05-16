Student Takes Cardboard Cutout Of Danny DeVito To Prom

Allison Closs was having a little trouble finding a date to prom.

The Pennsylvania high school student was running out of time, so rather than settle for some dweeb, she decided to aim for the stars. It wasn't long before she found her date, a cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito. She purchased the cutout for $100, along with a $20 scooter she used to move the cutout around.

This girl really went to prom with a cardboard cutout of Danny Devito pic.twitter.com/0pUTtHwtsr — Franks Meme Stash (@franksfluids) May 15, 2018

Closs admitted to WHTM-TV that she did receive some weird looks, but generally she and Danny were the life of the party!

Video of I Took Danny Devito to Prom | SENIOR BOOK | Chapter 8

DeVito currently stars as Frank Reynolds on the FXX series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Via WGN