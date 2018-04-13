Study Finds Regularly Staying Up Late Is Deadly

Are you more of an early bird or a night owl? Believe it or not, how you answer this question could be a matter between life and death!

A joint study conducted by Northwestern University and the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom found that "night owls" who regularly stay up well into the night far often have a higher mortality rate than those who go to bed earlier. Specifically, those who regularly stayed up late had a 10% greater risk of dying than those who didn't. Night owls also experienced a greater risk for developing conditions such as diabetes or other psychological disorders. Kristen Knutson, associate professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and co-lead author on the study wrote, "Night owls trying to live in a morning lark world may have health consequences for their bodies."

Unfortunately, changing our lifestyle just might not be in the cards. Whether you're a morning or night person can sometimes depend entirely on your genes. Knutson wants to test next whether or not a morning person can convert to staying up late and vice versa, and if there's a change in their overall health. She said "If we can recognize these chronotypes are, in part, genetically determined and not just a character flaw, jobs and work hours could have more flexibility for owls."

Via WFAA